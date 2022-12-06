NATIONAL

Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed paid tribute

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The 51st martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to a press release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Officer Commanding Maj-Gen Malik Amir Muhammad Khan laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed.

On the occasion, a smartly-turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the grave of the martyr. A large number of people from different walks of life including civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath-laying ceremony.

 

