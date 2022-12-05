NATIONAL

Interim bail of Buzdar in liquor licence ‘bribe’ case extended

By Staff Report
Pakistani Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar (C) arrives at the Islamabad High Court to present government stance on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health during the bail petition of Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, in Islamabad on October 29, 2019.  - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said on October 29, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Usman Buzdar, former chief minister of Punjab, in a case pertaining to awarding a liquor licence to a hotel in violation of relevant laws.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) suspects Buzdar allegedly received Rs50 million in bribe to force the Excise and Taxa­tion Department to issue a liquor licence to a hotel in violation of the law.

At the outset of the hearing, the court asked a prosecutor representing the dirty money watchdog if they needed Buzdar’s custody in the case.

During the last hearing in the case, his counsel, Barrister Momin Malik, said there was not an iota of evidence on record to suggest the former chief minister derived any illegal pecuniary advantage or benefit in any manner whatsoever.

He said no offence was made out against the petitioner for want of arrest under any provision of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Subsequently, the court extended Buzdar’s bail by December 19.

Previous articlePakistan’s table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine
Next articleAbbasi blames NAB, former boss Iqbal for economic logjam
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New mechanism to replace national flood response body, announces minister

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced the closure of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC), the top calamity response body, disclosing the process...
Read more
NATIONAL

Recent floods, rains pose ‘serious’ threat to wildlife in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Recent super floods and torrential rains combined with drought and wildfires across Pakistan have posed a "serious" threat to already under-pressure wildlife in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Schoolchildren stranded on Abbottabad ski lift rescued

LAHORE: At least 12 children trapped on a ski lift in Abbottabad were rescued on Monday morning. The children took the lift from the town...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi blames NAB, former boss Iqbal for economic logjam

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday chided National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its former chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and held...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine

ISLAMABAD: Asad Ali, 30, has been playing table tennis for the last ten years, and with each passing year not only does his interest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran advised PTI lawmakers to prepare for polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry shared on Sunday the party Chief Imran Khan advice to all party lawmakers to go back to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Interim bail of Buzdar in liquor licence ‘bribe’ case extended

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended interim bail of Usman Buzdar, former chief minister of Punjab, in a case pertaining to...

Pakistan’s table tennis talent seeks China’s support to shine

Analysis: Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi’s visit

England’s Livingstone out of Pakistan tour with knee injury

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.