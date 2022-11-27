NATIONAL

Swati arrested for tweet on army chief — again

LAHORE, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 04: Member of the Senate of Pakistan Azam Khan Swati speaks to press members as supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, gather around the hospital where Khan is being treated after an assassination attempt, in Lahore, Pakistan on November 04, 2022. Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party said on Friday, Nov. 4, country-wide protests would be held following Friday prayer. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Khan Swati, a senator of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, for sending out tweets criticising top brass of the Pakistan Army, including its outgoing chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, and featuring slurs, second time in less than two months.

He was last arrested by the agency in the second week of October in a midnight raid at his residence in Islamabad. His lawyer Babar Awan alleged at the time that Swati’s house was raided without a search warrant. “He was blindfolded and treated like a terrorist,” he had told the press.

This time, however, the agency decided to act in a “civilised manner”. In a video recorded while he was being arrested early on Sunday, Swati said the raiding team possessed, and showed him, an arrest warrant.

The development came hours after the senator, during his party’s power show Friday night, delivered a fiery speech mentioning his custodial torture while asking a series of pointed questions, including the sudden ballooning of his wealth, from Gen. Bajwa.

According to a first information report (FIA) registered by the agency, headed by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on the complaint of a staff member under a draconian cybercrime law, at least four Twitter handles, including Swati’s, “started, with malafide intentions and ulterior motives, a highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against Gen. Bajwa.

Recalling the events preceding the complaint, the FIR noted that on November 19, a second Twitter account issued a tweet holding the army responsible for Pakistan’s “destruction” — to which Swati replied with “thank you”.

Days later, on November 24, a second account, stated that “tabdeeli (change)” had to begin by clearing the filth of the “corrupt generals” from the institution of the army, to which Swati again replied with “thank you”.

The complaint further noted that later that day, an apparently right-wing account tweeted, asking its followers to share a word for Gen. Bajwa to which the senator responded by spewing a slur.

Then on November 26, Swati shared a tweet declaring he would go after a senior intelligence official he’s accused of torture and harassment at every legal forum.

The agency said such “intimidating tweets of blaming and naming” were a “mischievous act of subversion to create a rift between personnel of armed forces to harm the state of Pakistan”.

It further said that through the series of tweets, as well as the comments, on “instigating tweets”, the senator attempted to seduce army personnel from their allegiance to their duties as subordinates.”

This was a “calculated and repeated attempt”, it declared.

‘STATE FASCISM’

The party’s relations with the army have been tenuous since former prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office in April this year through a contentious parliamentary vote.

Swati’s party has demanded his earliest release, with chairman Khan urging the nation to “raise their voice against this state fascism”.

“I am shocked [and] appalled at how rapidly we are descending into not just a banana republic but a fascist state,” he tweeted.

“How can anyone not understand the pain and suffering Senator Swati underwent with custodial torture [and] blackmailing video of him [and] his conservative wife sent to his family,” he questioned, referring to a secretly filmed explicit video of him and his wife sent to his spouse’s WhatsApp account from an “unknown number” to embarrass and silence him.

“His justifiable anger [and] frustration at the injustice meted out to him especially the doors of Supreme Court remaining closed to him despite over a fortnight of appeals by Senators in support of him.

So he tweets [and] is arrested again. Everyone must raise their voice against this state fascism.”

PTI MP Shireen Mazari wondered whether the “pusillanimous” chairman of the Senate accorded his approval for this arrest.

“This is fascism,” tweeted journalist Mubashir Zaidi.

