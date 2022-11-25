NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 30 coronavirus cases

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,575,039. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,630 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 30 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 6,953 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 30 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.43 percent.

Staff Report

