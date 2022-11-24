Opinion

Science of reading

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Learning is a continuous process. In order to learn, one must read. Thus it is highly significant to understand the fundamentals of reading. With the passage of time and advances in research, reading has evolved as science. The science of reading encompasses the findings of experts from diversified fields, including education, psychology, linguistics and neuroscience. It paves the way for what students need to learn and how they need to learn it.

The foundational areas of literacy instruction include phonemic (i.e. the skill to emphasise and control sounds in spoken word) awareness, phonics (i.e. teaching ways to read and write an alphabetic language), fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Each of these components plays a crucial role in increasing literacy skills for students.

- Advertisement -

Educators need to be well-aware and open-minded about the science of reading. In Pakistan, the necessary homework on the science of reading still needs to be completed. The efficacy of explicit training in various aspects of reading science shall be evident. To do so, it shall be an integrated part of the curriculum from the initial to the most advanced level, irrespective of the study discipline. The necessary professional development may enable teachers to use the most effective strategies in this concern. Especially the institutions involved in research in education shall recommend changes and serve as a significant resource. Support at the governmental level is indeed crucial in this regard.

With the science of reading, the best approach for reading may be clarified. The teachers and administrators working as a team can incorporate the best strategies for their students to become strong readers, lifelong learners and leaders.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI

Previous articleRestraint towards unwarranted criticism against army has its limits: COAS Bajwa
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

What the FBI investigation means for the US/Israel relationship

Washington Watch By itself, the announcement that the FBI will conduct an independent investigation into the murder of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Aqla is...
Read more
Comment

The first step to achieving the goal

Without political stability in the country, the economy cannot improve nor is it possible to solve the problems that are becoming serious with each...
Read more
Comment

Fostering Northeast India-Bangladesh ties

To increase trade and communication between Bangladesh and the north-eastern states of India, a 32-member Assam parliamentary delegation landed in Bangladesh on November 19...
Read more
Editorials

The government

Political speculations are at a fever pitch in our hapless republic. All due to an appointment of an official heading a department that reports...
Read more
Letters

Neglected Chemical sector

At this crucial juncture and in a depressing environment when the country is facing a lingering economic crisis that is in particular adversely impacting...
Read more
Letters

Research culture

In Pakistan, researchers’ worst nightmare is that the publication in which they got their studies published gets blacklisted, or, even worse, delisted by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

JUI kick-starts anti-PTI, anti-KP govt rallies from today

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has announced that it will hold rallies against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government from Thursday (today) and announced schedule...

Time to promote screen tourism to show world true image of Pakistan: Marriyum

Govt levied upto to 58pc tax on commercial, domestic consumers electricity bills

Mengal underscores CBMs to restore trust of Baloch people

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.