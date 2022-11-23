NATIONAL

Pakistan and Greece pledge to curb illegal immigration

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Athens agreed to combat illegal immigration and promote legal pathways, and also discussed issues related to the members of the Pakistan community living in Greece.

The pledge was made during a meeting between Sajid Hussain Turi, minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, and Notis Mitarachi, minister of migration and asylum of Greece, on Wednesday, according to a press statement.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together toward the resolution of issues of mutual concern.

The Greek minister offered sympathies on the recent flash floods in Pakistan and offered continued support for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Turi thanked Athens for its support in relief measures.

Mitarachi thanked Turi for his visit. Turi expressed gratitude to Mitarachi for his hospitality and invited him to visit Pakistan.

Turi is currently on a ten-day tour to several countries to explore overseas employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan, and discuss the expatriate community’s problems with the authorities of respective nations.

Previously, he held meetings with officials in Switzerland, Romania, and Portugal.

Staff Report

