NATIONAL

Three die in Chagmalai IED blast

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on September 13, 2022, rescue workers carry the body of a blast victim into an ambulance following an overnight bomb blast in Pakistan's northwest Swat valley. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: An improvised explosive device (IED) blasted in a local market of Chagmalai sub town in Servikai Tehsil, leaving three people dead.

The blast rocked the area and left at least three people dead. The incident which took place immediately after the Friday congregation prayers also left two people injured, the rescue sources added.

The deceased included Farid Shikari, Mustafa and Rehman Wali while Rehmat Khan and Zar Salam got injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Jandola hospital.

Staff Report

