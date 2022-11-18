Opinion

Reviving streams

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Islamabad is blessed with nature’s bounties, and the presence of freshwater streams that flow close to every sector in the capital were, indeed, one of them. Till about a decade ago, these streams used to have artificial waterfalls that were a source of entertainment for the people. Besides, there were deep blue and green natural pools in these streams for those who wanted to try something other than boring swimming pools. Also, these streams were home to marine life, like fish, tortoise, etc.

But over the last decade or so, these beautiful streams have been turned into sewers as one finds sewage flowing in them. This not only makes the water contaminated, but also causes environmental pollution.

- Advertisement -

People, especially those who live near these nullahs, have to put with unbearable smell as well. These nullahs that have become a liability could be turned into an asset as they have a potential to generate revenue. By spending a little money and a lot of effort, the government may lay a large pipeline to carry the sewage. Through natural process, especially rains, these nullahs would once again be clean before long.

Considering the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down for nullahs, through comprehensive studies, adjacent to these nullahs the government may select various points to establish small picnic spots and give them on lease. By doing so, Islamabad would become the beautiful city that it used to be, and there will be new employment opportunities. All it needs is the will and the determination of the local administration, but that, unfortunately, is precisely what it lacks.

Z A SUDUZAI

ISLAMABAD

Previous articleNeglecting agriculture
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Neglecting agriculture

We were taught in schools and were told by our elders as well as by society at large that Pakistan is an agrarian country...
Read more
Letters

Evils of fast fashion

A lot of us think our appearance speaks for us, and therefore we focus and spend lavishly on clothing, but little do we acknowledge...
Read more
Letters

Cancer detection

Breast cancer is curable if detected early, but there are several factors that hamper an early diagnosis. Majority of women themselves tend to ignore...
Read more
Editorials

The COAS conundrum

The responsibility for the appointment of a new COAS becoming as controversial as it is rests squarely on the shoulders of PTI chief Imran...
Read more
Comment

Irrelevant Prime Ministers

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (14 Aug 1973 to 5 July 1977) was the last real or relevant Prime Minister of Pakistan. All the rest who...
Read more
Comment

Lavrov’s Dhaka visit: What needs to be discussed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is coming to Dhaka on a two-day trip, on November 23-24, his first to Bangladesh, for a ministerial conference...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Cancer detection

Breast cancer is curable if detected early, but there are several factors that hamper an early diagnosis. Majority of women themselves tend to ignore...

The COAS conundrum

Gen Bajwa lauds operational preparedness, high morale of troops

Accountability of corruption necessary for governance: SC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.