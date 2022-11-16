2nd phase of internships for fresh Pakistani engineers launched

LAHORE: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), in collaboration with the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), in the second phase of its endeavor to lower unemployment and promote engineering entrepreneurship in the country, has issued internship letters to hundreds of fresh engineers from Sindh and

Balochistan in a grand ceremony held here today. Both bodies of Pakistan have joined hands to launch this landmark national initiative on a regular basis.

Addressing the event, Chairman PAAPAM, Munir K Bana, a veteran auto parts

maker, stated that this initiative would greatly help eliminate unemployment

in the country. The nation has been suffering from the heavy brain drain of

trained technicians, and this initiative may go a long way in breaking this

flow, he added.

The Chairman PAAPAM stated that the auto parts industry was the mother of

all engineering activities in the country, and they were committed to

fulfilling our social responsibility by offering training to engineers in

the right environment. He emphasized that fresh engineers should understand

that there is no shortcut in life and that success can only be achieved

through stints of hard work and performance. He thanked PEC for their

support and collaboration and proposed that this good work should be spread

to other fields of training at a national level.

The Vice Chairman of PEC Punjab and Ex-Vice Chancellor of Punjab University,

Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, emphasized that budding engineers must go the

extra mile to flourish in their careers. He reminded fresh engineering

graduates that engineers were the nation’s builders and had to play their

due roles. Discipline and self-regulation are the keys to unlocking future

avenues of success. He greatly admired the contribution of PAAPAM to this

noble and national cause.

The Vice-Chairman PEC, Sindh Engineer Mukhtar Imtiaz Shiekh, Vice-Chairman

PCEC, Balochistan, Engg. Nasir Majid, Secretary General PAAPAM, Ghulam

Murtaza, and Dr.Zahoor Sarwar also spoke on the occasion of a large

audience; engineers, industrialists, and academia.

In his concluding remarks, Member Executive Committee (PAAPAM) Zain Shariq

said that the trainees should not endeavor to satisfy their employers but to

delight them, which was the royal road to success. He thanked the guests for

their presence and assured them that this convergence of PAAPAM & PEC would

continue in the years ahead.

Participants and analysts projected this initiative as a positive move in

the right direction. They were of the view this effort would greatly impact

the economy and definitely curb the brain drain from the country. If the

graduates are gainfully engaged locally, they would prefer to become assets

for the country rather than depart for greener pastures in faraway lands.

A large number of academicians, industrialists, and notables of the society

gathered on occasion to witness this landmark event.