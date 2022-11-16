RSS chief says every person living in India is ‘Hindu’

AMBIKAPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat, making the Hindutva outfit’s intention clear about making India a Hindu Rashtra, has said that every person living in the country is a Hindu.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing an event of RSS workers in Ambikapur city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh claimed that the DNA of all Indians is the same and said that there was no need for anyone to change their way of offering rituals.

“We have been telling since 1925 (when RSS was founded) that everyone living in India is a Hindu,” Bhagwat said.

It is to mention here that the RSS is forcefully implementing its Hindutva ideology in India ever since Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Narendra Modi came into power in 2014 to turn the country into a Hindu state. The persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, has witnessed an alarming increase since then.