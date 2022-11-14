University politics

Punjab University, the country’s oldest university, is in a seriously dismal condition these days. Petty politics that has been the hallmark of university administration, especially when it comes to matters related to the appointments on top slots, is only hurting students on the campus.

Recently, the campus witnessed two student factions settle their mutual scores as the administration looked as helpless as ever. There has been an environment of fear on the campus, with students facing problems in leaving or entering the premises.

The chairman of a student group was arrested from the campus without any formal first information report (FIR), and three leaders of another group were also arrested. This made their supporters furious and they rushed to close canteens and gates of the university, which, as could be expected, only added to the misery of the rest of the students. The two student factions accuse each other of being backed by probable candidates for the top academic post at the university.

Meanwhile, the administrative functions on the campus have been stopped with no one ready to take responsibility for anything. All official work remains in a limbo, putting the future of thousands of students at risk. If this is the situation in one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in the country, there can be little optimism about the other such institutions existing in the land.

The mainstream media is also responsible for the current crisis since there has been no mention in its content regarding the prevailing situation at the university. It remains preoccupied with politics, which is understandable, but what is not understandable is; why just politics?

The students of the prestigious university want the administrative chaos to be taken care of without delay. Once that is done, the rest of the things can be sorted out by any efficient management. It is the only university in the city within the reach of students from middle class families, and no student wants it to fall prey to the ugly elitist politics.

MUHAMMAD ISHAQ

LAHORE