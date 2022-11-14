NATIONAL

PTI urges Supreme Court to launch probe into assassination attempt on Imran

By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. - Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on November 3, 2022 but he is in a stable condition, an aide said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has requested the Supreme Court to investigate the “various aspects” of the November 3 assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan which left the nation in shock.

The party said it has submitted a set of petitions to nationwide sub-offices of the apex court seeking the constitution of a trustworthy judicial commission to probe several “important matters” now in the public domain, including the attempt on Khan’s life.

Speaking to the press in Lahore, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, vice chairperson of the party, said the court has been requested through these petitions to probe the gun attack on the caravan carrying Khan; the purported refusal of police to nominate the prime minister, his minister for interior, and a senior intelligence official in the complaint; the leaked recording of moments of intimate closeness between party Senator Azam Khan Swati and his spouse; and the grisly murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The petitions were filed in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The former foreign minister expressed hope that Umar Ata Bandial, the chief justice of Pakistan, would consider the request.

In the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, the petition was filed by Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, who is also the applicant, and other lawmakers. Buzdar handed the petition to Ejaz Goraya, a deputy registrar of the court.

The petition requested the formation of a judicial commission. It implored the court to take action on its complaint by taking suo motu notice.

In Karachi, two identical pleas were submitted by 26 party lawmakers, whereas in Peshawar, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangash, and Senator Usman Tarkai, among others, filed the petition.

Petitioners in the application filed in Islamabad were several PTI MPs and senators, including Shibli Faraz and Shahzad Waseem. In Karachi, the president of the Sindh chapter of PTI, Ali Zaidi, and Imran Ismail, former governor, were among those who reached the court registry to file the petition.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MP Munawara Bibi Baloch and Balochistan Assembly lawmaker Muhammad Mubeen Khan Khilji moved the plea in Quetta.

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, who spoke alongside Qureshi in Lahore, urged the top judge “not to weaken the institution of Supreme Court to the extent that people stop approaching it”.

He said his party was “working to restore the constitution and the respect of institutions”.

Chaudhry claimed that the institutions had caused themselves “great loss by taking wrong decisions” and that the opposition party wanted the institutions to “stand up on their own feet”.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

Civil servant dead in road accident

Sharif returns from ‘private’ London tour

Handshakes, shoes and coffee cups: Qatar etiquette essentials

Trump set to officially launch 2024 comeback bid

