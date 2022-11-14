NATIONAL

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ climate funding

By Reuters
TOPSHOT - This aerial photograph taken on August 31, 2022 shows flood-affected people taking refuge in a makeshift camp after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. - Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on August 31 and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 ‘Global Shield’ initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, the programme announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany, aims to provide rapid access for climate-vulnerable countries to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought. It is being developed in collaboration with the ‘V20’ group of 58 climate-vulnerable economies.

A statement issued by Germany on Monday listed Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal as some of the initial recipients of Global Shield packages.

Those packages would be developed in the coming months, Germany said.

Previous articleMinister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim
Next articlePush for climate justice, loss and damage: COP27 termed ‘huge achievement’ for Pakistan
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC orders fixing missing persons cases before division bench

ISLAMABAD: Displeased with Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal's responses during the hearing of cases pertaining to the recovery of journalist Mudassar Naaru and other...
Read more
NATIONAL

PA resolutions seek judicial probe into Arshad’s murder, Swati’s torture

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly (PA) after receiving no response from the federal government on its previous resolution, passed two new resolutions on Monday seeking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Friendship with all, slavery of none, says Imran Khan

-- We can even be friends with India if Kashmir issue is solved: PTI chief --  Terms PM's consultation with 'convict' on COAS appointment violation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Push for climate justice, loss and damage: COP27 termed ‘huge achievement’ for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan has been leading the call for developed nations to compensate their developing counterparts for a crisis they did not cause, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim

ISLAMABAD: Responding to Imran Khan’s desire to “build bridges” with the United States if re-elected to office, the government said the former prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cross-border attack prompts Pakistan to close Chaman border with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Tensions are running high between the border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan after Islamabad shut one of the main crossings with Kabul for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law

KABUL: Afghanistan's supreme leader has ordered judges to fully enforce aspects of the Islamic law that include public executions, stonings and floggings, and the...

Push for climate justice, loss and damage: COP27 termed ‘huge achievement’ for Pakistan

Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ climate funding

Minister hints at action against Imran for ‘backtracking’ on conspiracy claim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.