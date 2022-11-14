No consultation held on COAS appointment yet: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that appointment of next army chief is the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and no consultation has taken place in this regard thus far.

The statement comes following PTI chief Imran Khan accused premier Shehbaz Sharif of violating the Official Secret Act by consulting with Nawaz Sharif who he said was an absconder and a convict and vowed to move court against the consultation.

Speaking to the journalists at Parliament House here, the minister clarified that a decision about the army chief’s appointment has not been made yet.

The extended stay of Prime Minister Shehbaz along with his key advisers in London purportedly to discuss the key appointment and other issues of national importance with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif heightened confusion and sparked rumours about the issue.

“Holding consolations on the appointment of the army chief is the prerogative of the prime minister. However, no consultation has been held on the matter so far,” the minister added.