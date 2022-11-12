Opinion

Decades of Autumn

By Editor's Mail
12
0

Disasters can hit any nation in various forms and with varying intensities. During these critical times, leadership matters a lot. A nation can survive calamities and regain strength if the leadership takes bold and wise decisions. If the leadership fails to navigate the ship safely in times of crisis, a nation is all but doomed. History is a witness to many stories of both kinds.

The German nation, for instance, was in trouble after World War II when Konrad Adenauer was elected the chancellor to lead a psychologically and physically bruised nation. He set about restoring Germany’s position within Europe. But that was not possible without industriali-sation, which could not materialise without regaining the trust of the larger community, and that was not possible without burying the bitter memories of the past.

- Advertisement -

Within 10 years, Germany was able to secure equality alongside European powers when it got membership of Nato in 1959. Much to the astonishment and envy of the world, Germany emerged as one of the biggest economic powerhouses in Europe at an amazing speed and the Germans were no longer considered aliens and maligned people. The entire process was based on thought-provoking ideas, vision and audacious decision-making by the leadership.

Pakistan faced two serious crises of a similar nature; first in the 1980s when the erstwhile Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan, and then in the 2000s in the wake of the infamous 9/11. Both decades in many ways represent the darkest patches in the country’s history. They were truly the decades of autumn that extinguished any hope for a progressive, developed Pakistan.

Unfortunately, luck has not been so kind with Pakistan as it was with Germany in terms of leadership. From one crisis to another, our journey has been downwards since then, and there has been no change in our fate in the last few years despite the entry of newer faces in the power corridors. Marked by demagoguery, politics Pakistan style is nothing but a miserable joke.

MEERAN BALOCH

QUETTA

Previous articleExorbitant, irrational taxes on smartphones are serving no one’s cause
Next articleDiscrimination
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Discrimination

Earning profits is a trade phenomenon, and there is nothing wrong with it. However, geographic classism should never be justified. It is clearly in...
Read more
Letters

Exorbitant, irrational taxes on smartphones are serving no one’s cause

The exorbitant taxes imposed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on smartphones have made it impossible for a common man to buy them anymore....
Read more
Letters

Character Building

Putting the focus of the educational system on personality development may help in developing a society whose citizens believe in advancing societal harmony. Character...
Read more
Comment

Khan’s letter to the President

On November 6, former Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Presideonsnt Arif Alvi to invoke the powers of the President as the...
Read more
Comment

Disruptive Repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Economy

The macabre sun of 24 February shattered thousands of lives in Ukraine. The warmongering policies of Russian President Vladmir Putin wreaked havoc on every...
Read more
Comment

What should be the Afghan government’s foreign diplomacy look like?

The first three years after the establishment of the Bolshevik government in Russia were complicated by domestic and international crises. This new communist government...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Decades of Autumn

Disasters can hit any nation in various forms and with varying intensities. During these critical times, leadership matters a lot. A nation can survive...

Exorbitant, irrational taxes on smartphones are serving no one’s cause

Character Building

ATC awards death sentence to two accused in Dasu terrorist attack case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.