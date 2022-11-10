Minister: ‘Stubborn’ Imran has triggered chaos

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mobilised the international community to cooperate in tackling climate change and help Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-hit people.

Talking to a TV station, he said former prime minister Imran Khan has put the entire nation in turmoil due to his stubbornness to call early elections.

About the possibility of imposing the governor’s rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal said it is an extreme step but the Constitution allows the federation to keep the system afloat.

He said the country needs economic revival and rehabilitation of flood victims rather than marches and protests.