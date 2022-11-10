NATIONAL

Minister: ‘Stubborn’ Imran has triggered chaos

By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan speaks while taking part in an anti-government march in Gujranwala. - Khan was shot in the foot at a political rally on November 3, 2022 but he is in a stable condition, an aide said. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has mobilised the international community to cooperate in tackling climate change and help Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-hit people.

Talking to a TV station, he said former prime minister Imran Khan has put the entire nation in turmoil due to his stubbornness to call early elections.

About the possibility of imposing the governor’s rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Iqbal said it is an extreme step but the Constitution allows the federation to keep the system afloat.

He said the country needs economic revival and rehabilitation of flood victims rather than marches and protests.

Previous articleTaliban ban women from parks and funfairs in Afghan capital
Next articleImran says attack planned after ‘unprecedented’ public reaction to ouster
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister for Science, Technology Agha Hasan Baloch opens STEM education system in Balochistan

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hasan Baloch on Thursday inaugurated the STEM education system in Balochistan. The inaugural ceremony was held at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bail granted to Imran in terror case extended

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Thursday extended an interim bail granted to former prime minister Imran Khan until November 21 in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gender equality among key government priorities: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri Wednesday said empowerment of women -- who make up half Pakistan's population and yet...
Read more
NATIONAL

Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters are expected to resume their protest march on the capital city Thursday in a bid...
Read more
NATIONAL

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

LAHORE: Qasim and Sulaiman Khan, children of former prime minister Imran Khan, landed in Lahore on Thursday to meet their father who is recovering...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Khar urges sustained engagement with Taliban government

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, special representative of Iran to Afghanistan, Hina Rabbani Khar, deputy minister for foreign affairs, urged sustained...

PTI resumes march on Islamabad to demand snap elections

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

Children arrive to meet recovering Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.