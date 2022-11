KARACHI: A fire broke out in several shops in Shershah Kabari Market in the Shershah neighbourhood of Karachi on Thursday morning.

According to a security guard on the duty, the fire broke out in a shop around 6:30 am due to a short circuit and engulfed the market in no time.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles and Rescue 1122 reached the spot to control the fire.

Rescue officials said no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.