President, PM, others laud Green Shirts on semi-final victory against New Zealand

A nerve-wrecking semi-final game against New Zealand Wednesday has brought Pakistan to the finals with the Green Shirts claiming victory.

The Babar Azam-led squad is now receiving appreciation for its hard work and encouragement for its journey into the final match.

Among the admirers of team green on Twitter today was President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has lauded the cricketers for their A-game.

President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the Pakistan cricket team over their victory in the semifinal against New Zealand to reach the final contest of the T20 World Cup.

“Well played Pakistan,” President Alvi also tweeted and particularly eulogized the “excellent performances” by Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Muhamamd Rizwan and Haris.

“Green shirts you make us proud. On to the finals,” President Alvi said and conveyed his best wishes for the final match expressing hope for their win.

“Inshallah you will win,” the president hoped.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the ‘incredible come back’ of the ‘Green Shirts’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan is all praises for the gentlemen’s game.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan congratulated the skipper and his squad.

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations also conveyed his wishes for the finals to the Men in Green.

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz also lauded the victory of the Pakistan team.

PTI’s senior leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar also lauded the team’s performance.

Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq exclaimed “Pakistan Zindabad” on Twitter.

PPP’s leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also congratulated the team.