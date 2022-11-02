Encouraging Dialogue

Societies across the globe are patriarchal. Accepted. This needs to improve and women should be given their due rights, especially by the ‘modern Islamic republics’. Accepted. I am a regular reader of Rafia Zakaria’s opinion pieces, and I always feel that she goes a bit too far and blames one gender for all the problems in the world around us. Solutions will surely not be found through an anti-men stance on literally all issues under the sun.

I believe this is a blame-game rather than an effort to solve problems. Let us promote dialogue in societies. Let us blame less, and talk more. I believe one will achieve what one ‘wants’ by an approach which engages, and not engages ‘them’. Think about it.

ABDUL BASIT

MUZAFFARABAD

