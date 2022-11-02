Opinion

Encouraging Dialogue

By Editor's Mail
7
0

Societies across the globe are patriarchal. Accepted. This needs to improve and women should be given their due rights, especially by the ‘modern Islamic republics’. Accepted. I am a regular reader of Rafia Zakaria’s opinion pieces, and I always feel that she goes a bit too far and blames one gender for all the problems in the world around us. Solutions will surely not be found through an anti-men stance on literally all issues under the sun.
I believe this is a blame-game rather than an effort to solve problems. Let us promote dialogue in societies. Let us blame less, and talk more. I believe one will achieve what one ‘wants’ by an approach which engages, and not engages ‘them’. Think about it.
ABDUL BASIT
MUZAFFARABAD

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Nail-Biter
Next articleEpaper_22-11-02 ISB
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Consumption of Milk

In Pakistan, most people drink their tea with milk as they consider milk an important source of calcium. However, once milk is added to...
Read more
Comment

Counselling of Parents

Given that parents are the primary caretakers and guardians of a child, their influence and support play an essential part in nurturing a child....
Read more
Letters

Domestic violence

Cases of domestic violence and other crimes continue to occur in the country on a daily basis. It goes without saying that a low...
Read more
Letters

Current literacy rate

The current literacy rate in Pakistan is 62.3 per cent which means that around 90 million people in the country cannot read and write....
Read more
Comment

A Nail-Biter

All indications are that this US midterm election will be a nail-biter, with polls suggesting that Democrats will have a difficult time maintaining their...
Read more
Comment

The end of Fossil-free Politics?

The three top thinktanks of Europe; Corporate Europe Observatory, l'Observatoire des Multinationales and Recommon, which have been working for a fossil-free green energy future...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Current literacy rate

The current literacy rate in Pakistan is 62.3 per cent which means that around 90 million people in the country cannot read and write....

Epaper_22-11-02 KHI

Epaper_22-11-02 ISB

Encouraging Dialogue

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.