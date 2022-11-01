PTI denies backdoor talks with establishment

— Asad Umar suggests marchers’ arrival in Islamabad may be delayed beyond November 4

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Days after former prime minister Imran Khan confirmed that dialogue was underway with the military to find a solution to the acute political crisis gripping the country since his ouster in April, Asad Umar, secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), denied the impression the party was engaged in any backdoor talks.

“I can tell you straight up no backdoor talks were, or are being, held with the establishment,” he said during an interaction with reporters in Islamabad but did not specify any further.

On Sunday, Khan — while responding to a claim made by the prime minister that his government had snubbed an offer of consensus over the appointment of the new army chief after the ret­irement of Gen­. Qamar Javed Bajwa by the PTI chairman — said he has “talked to and am still talking to” the establishment, before clarifying he didn’t send any offer for dialogue to “shoeshiner” Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan has embarked on a week-long march through Punjab to Islamabad, hoping to whip up a large enough show of support to topple the government of multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and force early elections.

“For six months, I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country,” Khan tweeted on Monday of the crowds that have accompanied him. “[The] only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?”

The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For 6 months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed? pic.twitter.com/CeVdRVp9ON — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2022

This protest march is the latest gambit in Khan’s efforts to stage an unlikely political comeback. Since his removal in a contentious no-confidence vote in April, Khan’s support has soared as his messaging strikes a chord at a time of painful inflation.

Sharing a new plan for the protest, Umar said their arrival in Islamabad was likely to be delayed beyond November 4. He further said he has submitted an alternate plan to Khan.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press in Gujranwala, Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of the party, criticised the government for enhancing security arrangements in Islamabad ahead of the arrival of the protestors.

He claimed that the government had released another Rs410 million for security arrangements related to the march and deployed over 30,000 security personnel.

“You are not dealing with an enemy nation. They are your people, and Article 17 of the Constitution gives us the fundamental right to protest,” he said.

Chaudhry juxtaposed these details against the claims of meagre attendance made by government and Nawaz Sharif, disgraced former prime minister.

نواز شریف کہہ رہے لانگ مارچ میں 2 ہزار لوگ ہیں۔ یہ بتائیں پھر حکومت لانگ مارچ رکوانے سپریم کورٹ کیوں گئی؟ پورے پاکستان کی سیکیورٹی اسلام آباد کیوں لگوا لی؟ اگر 2/3 ہزار بندے ہیں تو آپ کو فکر نہیں ہونی چاہیے، ہمیں آرام سے اسلام آباد آنے دیں۔@fawadchaudhry#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/5BjMrokqfo — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 1, 2022

“If they say there are no people, then what’s the worry? Let us come and withdraw your security. What are you afraid of,” he asked.

The political melee comes as Pakistan is struggling with economic challenges that some analysts warn could force Islamabad to default on its $130 billion of foreign debt. While Sharif revived a $7 billion IMF rescue package in August, flooding linked to climate change has prompted the prime minister to warn the country needs billions more in financial support.

