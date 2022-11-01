NATIONAL

Plan okayed to buy 300,000 tons of Russian wheat

By Reuters
A farmer unloads hay from a tractor trolley in Jacobabad, Pakistan, on Friday, May. 27, 2022. Climate change made the extreme temperatures that baked north-west India and Pakistan in April and May over 100 times more likely and also increased the chances that such heat waves will occur more frequently by the end of the century. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), which is headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, approved the plan proposed by the ministry of commerce to procure wheat from the Russian government.

The wheat was priced at $372 per ton and will be shipped between November 1 and January 15, the ministry said, adding that it will be a government-to-government deal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the private sector would not be allowed to import wheat to make it possible to get it at a minimum price.

“One million tons of wheat has been imported, and another 1.6 million tons is being arranged,” Sharif told an earlier news conference in Islamabad.

“We have decided not to allow the private sector to import wheat,” he said, adding the government needed to save on its depleting foreign reserves.

Standing and stored crops over millions of acres of farmland were damaged in the devastating floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains this season, which also washed away houses, bridges, roads and other infrastructure.

The floodwater will take months to dry out in southern Pakistan which might delay the cultivation of wheat and other crops for the next season.

Previous articleBrickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms
Next articlePTI denies backdoor talks with establishment
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab police chief appointed UN peacekeeping adviser

NEW YORK: Faisal Shahkar, the chief of Punjab police, has been appointed as an adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aurangzeb claims Imran wants to trigger ‘chaos and anarchy’

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan intended to trigger “chaos and anarchy” in the country, alleged Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, declaring that her Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to UN: Failure to implement self-determination right ‘betrayal’ of charter

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan deplored that millions of people, including those living in occupied Kashmir, continue to live under alien domination and foreign occupation despite...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI denies backdoor talks with establishment

-- Asad Umar suggests marchers' arrival in Islamabad may be delayed beyond November 4 LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Days after former prime minister Imran Khan confirmed that dialogue...
Read more
NATIONAL

With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday for a trip to China, his first state visit to the neighbouring nation after assuming office in...
Read more
NATIONAL

First lady urges social media use to shine spotlight on breast cancer

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Tuesday urged social media users to start an awareness drive to shine a spotlight on breast cancer and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Plan okayed to buy 300,000 tons of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday approved a plan to buy 300,000 metric tons of wheat from Russia, the finance ministry said in a statement. The...

Brickbats for struggling Babar Azam as World Cup exit looms

With ‘CPEC revitalisation’ on agenda, Sharif to meet Jinping in first China visit

First lady urges social media use to shine spotlight on breast cancer

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.