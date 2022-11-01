China, Vietnam chart course for bilateral ties during talks between Xi, Trong

BEIJING: China has welcomed the first foreign leader to visit the country since the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, Trong is on an official visit to China which began on October 30. During their talks on Monday, the two leaders vowed to make joint efforts in promoting the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level.

A visit showing solid friendship

Noting that Trong is the first foreign leader he has met since the 20th CPC National Congress and this is Trong’s first trip abroad since the 13th National Congress of the CPV, Xi said that it fully shows the great importance the two sides attach to developing relations between the two countries and the two parties. Xi also presented the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Trong, saying that the medal represents the profound friendship of “comrades plus brothers” between China and Vietnam. The award is presented to those who support the country’s modernization, promote exchanges between China and the world and safeguard world peace. Trong said that he has fulfilled his promise to Xi that he would visit China for his first international visit following his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV in January 2021. Five years ago in November, Xi chose Vietnam as his first overseas destination after the 19th CPC National Congress. The Vietnam News Agency said that Trong’s trip is a reciprocal visit, which aims to “affirm Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to relations with China as a top priority.”

A visit charting the course for bilateral relations