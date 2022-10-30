NATIONAL

Punjab CM claims ‘backdoor parlays’ going on to end impasses

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday asserted that ‘backdoor negotiations’ were going on during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the Punjab CM said that in politics, backdoor talks always take place, especially during situation of a stalemate. He, however, fell short of sharing details about “who is in talks with whom.”

In response to a question, CM Pervaiz Elahi refused to transfer the services of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar to the federal government.

A day earlier, it was reported that the federal government reportedly started backdoor talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in light of the party’s ongoing Haqeeqi Azadi Long March.

According to sources, the backdoor talks between government representatives and PTI leaders were being carried out through ‘close friends’.

Sources informed that President Dr Arif Alvi was playing an essential role in the negotiations between the Imran Khan-led party and the government.

During the backdoor talks, sources claimed that the date for general elections was being discussed, adding the second round of negotiations will be held tomorrow.

Later, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached out for talks with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

Speaking to V-loggers in Lahore, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan had offered to conduct talks on appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and fair and immediate elections.

The prime minister further said that the PTI chief had proposed that both sides will agree on the name of the army chief. “Khan offered to conduct negotiations,” he said, adding that the PTI chief wanted to settle two issues through dialogue.

The premier said while he refused to negotiate on the matters, he offered Imran to hold talks on his offer to sign “charter of democracy and charter of economy”.

 

 

Staff Report

Pakistan Today
