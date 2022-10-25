Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters during deadly fighting in Gaza.

31 civilians were among the 49 Palestinians killed in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip during the three-day conflict, the global rights group said in a new report.

The London-based organisation pressed the ICC to “urgently investigate any apparent war crimes committed during the August 2022 Israeli offensive” in the Palestinian enclave.

“Amnesty International has collected and analysed new evidence of unlawful attacks, including possible war crimes, committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups,” it said.

The report detailed a strike that hit the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing seven civilians.

The bombing was “likely to have been caused by a rocket launched by Palestinian armed groups that misfired”, Amnesty said.

Fighting began on August 5 when Israel targeted the Islamic Jihad group in what it claimed were pre-emptive strikes to avert attacks.