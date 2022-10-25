World

Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

By AFP
A picture taken on November 12, 2018, shows smoke rising above the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli air strike. - Israel's military said it was carrying out air strikes "throughout the Gaza Strip" after rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave towards its territory. (Photo by Mahmud Hams / AFP)

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters during deadly fighting in Gaza.

31 civilians were among the 49 Palestinians killed in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip during the three-day conflict, the global rights group said in a new report.

The London-based organisation pressed the ICC to “urgently investigate any apparent war crimes committed during the August 2022 Israeli offensive” in the Palestinian enclave.

“Amnesty International has collected and analysed new evidence of unlawful attacks, including possible war crimes, committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups,” it said.

The report detailed a strike that hit the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing seven civilians.

The bombing was “likely to have been caused by a rocket launched by Palestinian armed groups that misfired”, Amnesty said.

Fighting began on August 5 when Israel targeted the Islamic Jihad group in what it claimed were pre-emptive strikes to avert attacks.

The Palestinian organisation responded with barrages of rocket fire that did not result in any Israeli casualties.

Amnesty’s research found that an attack in which five children were killed at a cemetery “was likely to have been carried out by an Israeli guided missile fired by a drone”.

A third incident Amnesty said may amount to a war crime was Israeli tank fire on a house in the southern Khan Yunis area, which killed one civilian.

The ICC has opened an investigation into the conflict, expected to focus in part on possible war crimes committed during the 2014 conflict in Gaza.

The probe is supported by the Palestinian Authority, but Israel is not an ICC member and disputes its jurisdiction.

The violence in August was preceded by four wars between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza since 2008.

The Palestinian enclave has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since 2007, imposed after Hamas took control of the territory.

Hamas said its fighters did not participate in the August conflict.

Previous articleEpaper_22-10-25 LHR
Next articleSunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

WHO: Europe’s two-decade polio-free period ‘celebratory moment’ but ‘fragile legacy’

PARIS: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Europe chief said that despite 20 years of keeping the European Region free from indigenous wild polio, the...
Read more
World

Nine dead, million seek shelter as cyclone hits Bangladesh

DHAKA: At least nine people have died after a cyclone slammed into Bangladesh, forcing the evacuation of around a million people from their homes,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year

LONDON: Rishi Sunak will on Tuesday be installed as Britain's third prime minister this year, replacing the humiliated Liz Truss after just seven weeks...
Read more
World

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors’ advice

ALGIERS: Doctors have advised Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince not to travel to Algiers for an upcoming summit, the Algerian presidency said on Sunday,...
Read more
World

China’s top watchdog vows to bar officials from serving as proxies for interest groups

BEIJING: At a news conference to interpret the report on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), officials reiterated that...
Read more
World

New CPC central leadership set for new journey

BEIJING: Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Amnesty urges ICC probe of possible Gaza war crimes

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an International Criminal Court (ICC) probe into possible war crimes committed in August by both Israeli forces...

Epaper_22-10-25 LHR

Epaper_22-10-25 KHI

Epaper_22-10-25 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.