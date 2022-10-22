OWING to the unprecedented floods that the country faced earlier this year, the recipients of Higher Education Commission (HEC) scholarships, especially those belonging to the third batch of overseas scholarship’s phase three, are facing a number of challenges in fulfilling requirements related to documentation.

Sometimes access to a particular office is hard, while sometimes officials are out of their offices or busy in relief activities. Moreover, the non-availability of electricity and poor internet service have increased the challenges manifold. In order to execute the scholarship process smoothly and to include a maximum number of candidates, the HEC authorities might consider extending the overseas scholarship phase three till the next year so that those who happen to be in the flood-affected areas may get admission to foreign universities.

ALEENA KHAN

UMERKOT