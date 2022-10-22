NATIONAL

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC, further bilateral ties

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday reiterated his government’s firm resolve for effective implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as it will play an important role in taking local economy forward as well as cement bilateral relationship between both the countries.

Talking to Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Nong Rong, who called on him, Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan and China were enjoying deep-rooted friendly relations which were strengthening with each passing day.

The minister further highlighted the economic challenges and policies of the present government, aimed at bring about economic and fiscal stability. He also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership for flood relief and refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion (US$ 2.24 billion) to Pakistan.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the Chinese Government’s continued support to Pakistan and thanked the Government of Pakistan on facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan. He also assured full support and cooperation of Chinese Government in developing Special Economic Zones as part of CPEC.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to China was also discussed in the meeting and both sides hoped that the visit will enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

Staff Report

