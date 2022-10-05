Opinion

Prison reforms

The report on Attock Jail reveals a system in dire need of change

By Editorial
The report by the Provincial Intelligence Centre on Attock Jail did not come up with anything new, as the problems identified are old ones identified throughout the whole prison system. However, it was an indictment precisely for this reason, as these problems exist in other jails as well. In short, it is not Attock Jail which needs reform, but the entire prison system. As it is entirely under the control of the Punjab government, reforms here will be carefully watched by the other provinces, whose jails are not particularly better run.

One of the main problems has been overcrowding. One solution would be to build new jails and expand existing ones. It would require much more money than has ever been available to the Jail Department. As so many prisoners are in jail on remand, justice system reforms to ensure less time under trial would lead to jails having to hold fewer prisoners. At present, jails are places where major epidemics cannot be controlled, if ever they broke out. The report also noted the pervasive corruption among the staff, which allowed drug traffickers to continue their trade while in prison. However, the complaint that got the Centre involved was that of sexual harassment, even rapes, of female visitors. That has been shown to be rife, along with more orthodox bribes, in cash, for allowing visits. How exactly the Punjab government wishes to bring this problem under control is not known, but control it, it must, for it might cause unrest among an already desperate and brutalized set of men, and might lead to a prison revolt which the province, not just its government, can ill afford.

Far reaching reforms are needed. They have been pointed out before often enough for them to have become familiar. The equally familiar reason for inaction, lack of money, can no longer serve, because the situation is now showing signs of getting beyond the scope of the government to handle normally. If it unfortunate enough to have to act under the pressure of some great crisis, it may make rash decisions, and waste money, and fail to find a lasting solution. It is always better to act preventively rather than curatively.

Editorial
