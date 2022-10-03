NATIONAL

CPNE refutes hosting any seminar or event

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) refuted reports that it had organized any seminar or dialogue on Sunday.

In a statement CPNE Secretary General Amir Mahmood said that the CPNE had nothing to do with a dialogue on “Growing Violence Against Women in Politics” organised by the 4th Pillar-Vigilant Media Watchdog.

“Those who organized the seminar/event in the name of CPNE are merely using name of this council. In fact they are publicity seekers and the public should now truth about them,” the statement added.

It said the 4th Pillar-Vigilant Media Watchdog has no any link with CPNE whatsoever and the CPNE refutes reports or claims about hosting any function, seminar or dialogue.

The statement informed the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has been working since its foundation in 1957 as the combined body of newspaper editors in Pakistan to campaign for defence of press freedom and the right of access to information in the service of democratic practice and strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.

