Rs4.8mn benevolent scholarship released after ombudsman intervention

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Acting on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab Benevolent Fund has released pending dues of Rs4.8 million to 69 seekers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman said that 44 students from 16 districts of Punjab have also been given educational scholarships of around Rs2 million rupees to continue their studies unhindered by financial challenges.

The spokesman noted the fund has paid around Rs1.4 million in marriage grants to 14 separate complainants who approached the regional offices of the agency in their districts for the release of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, those offices also mediated to ensure the release of the monthly grant, as well as clearing pending dues of Rs0.93 million to five applicants from Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan and Rawalpindi districts.

The spokesman further said that Rs0.34 million have been paid to three different complainants of Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Mianwali in the head of funeral grant, while Muhammad Azhar Gulshan of Bahawalpur and Rafiq Ahmad of Multan have been given a total of Rs0.22 million as a farewell grant by the fund.

