Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher that the ousted ruling party claims prove US-backed alleged conspiracy to topple its government.

“These are the same people who used to say that this [cipher] is a made-up thing prepared in the foreign office and bears no true value. Today at least one matter is settled that our stance-which we held from the beginning- that the cipher is a reality”.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking at a presser held to respond to the unfolding controversy after the cabinet tasked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the ‘diplomatic cipher’ related audio leaks, wherein the former government high-ups allegedly discussed how would they “play” on the cipher issue.

A cabinet committee was constituted on September 30 to discuss the proceedings regarding the audio leaks featuring the PTI chairman and his party leaders, including General-Secretary Asad Umar, then personal secretary Azam Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The committee recommended legal action in a meeting held yesterday, with proposals presented in the form of a summary before the cabinet for approval.

Responding to the unfolding controversy, Qureshi told the media, “They have decided to open an investigation by all means and go right ahead.”

“We feel no discomfort whatsoever,” he said as he asserted that the party had done “nothing to hurt Pakistan or Pakistan’s interests”. “By the grace of God we have honestly served this country,” the PTI leader added as he vowed to continue to “serve the country until we breathe our last”.

He declared those who are responsible for the “missing” of the cipher must be investigated.

He said PTI did not take any illegal step which could harm national interest, adding that efforts were being made to create division in PTI. “A good number of citizens rushed to Bani Gala after hearing news of arrest warrants of Imran Khan. The masses registered their protest in different cities,” he expressed.

Responding to a query, he observed that the government should investigate audio leaks and share facts with the masses.

Qureshi stated that the last PTI government had given facilities during long marches of PPP and JUI-F. However, PTI workers underwent torture on May 25. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also demanded of fresh and transparent elections to steer the country out of all prevailing crises.