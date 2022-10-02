NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher that the ousted ruling party claims prove US-backed alleged conspiracy to topple its government.

“These are the same people who used to say that this [cipher] is a made-up thing prepared in the foreign office and bears no true value. Today at least one matter is settled that our stance-which we held from the beginning- that the cipher is a reality”.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking at a presser held to respond to the unfolding controversy after the cabinet tasked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the ‘diplomatic cipher’ related audio leaks, wherein the former government high-ups allegedly discussed how would they “play” on the cipher issue.

A cabinet committee was constituted on September 30 to discuss the proceedings regarding the audio leaks featuring the PTI chairman and his party leaders, including General-Secretary Asad Umar, then personal secretary Azam Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The committee recommended legal action in a meeting held yesterday, with proposals presented in the form of a summary before the cabinet for approval.

Responding to the unfolding controversy, Qureshi told the media, “They have decided to open an investigation by all means and go right ahead.”

“We feel no discomfort whatsoever,” he said as he asserted that the party had done “nothing to hurt Pakistan or Pakistan’s interests”. “By the grace of God we have honestly served this country,” the PTI leader added as he vowed to continue to “serve the country until we breathe our last”.

He declared those who are responsible for the “missing” of the cipher must be investigated.

He said PTI did not take any illegal step which could harm national interest, adding that efforts were being made to create division in PTI. “A good number of citizens rushed to Bani Gala after hearing news of arrest warrants of Imran Khan. The masses registered their protest in different cities,” he expressed.

Responding to a query, he observed that the government should investigate audio leaks and share facts with the masses.

Qureshi stated that the last PTI government had given facilities during long marches of PPP and JUI-F. However, PTI workers underwent torture on May 25. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also demanded of fresh and transparent elections to steer the country out of all prevailing crises.

Previous articleFlawed and illogical demand
Next articleCOAS meets UN Military Advisor, discusses regional security
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI govt removed through conspiracy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday reiterated that PTI was removed from power through a conspiracy. Addressing a press conference, Asad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that the situation may become dire, if the Supreme Court does not...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD guns down six terrorists in Balochistan, KP

NASIRABAD/LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday claimed to have gunned down six terrorists – four in Nasirabad and...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS meets UN Military Advisor, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Military Advisor to Secretary General United Nation (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Example should be made of Imran for treason against nation, state: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was a “foreign-funded conspiracy” and his prime objective was to weaken the country...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran of spending donations on political activities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal lashed out Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for seducing people by his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher...

Flawed and illogical demand

NATO’s expansionism a perceived threat to global peace

Asad Munir, Maryam Nawaz and NAB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.