World urged to boost efforts to mobilise resources for developing nations

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the world to reaffirm its commitment to poverty eradication, promotion of full employment, and fostering of social inclusion through transformative action to empower people.

“Let us make this the decade of social development.” Saima Saleem, a counselor at Pakistan’s permanent mission to the United Nations, told the Third Committee of the General Assembly which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural matters.

Speaking in a debate on social development, Saleem said that as the social contract in Islam is based on equity, social justice and inclusion, Pakistan has taken measures to create an inclusive welfare society.

Recounting the initiatives such as the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), microcredit schemes, as well as targeted subsidies for farmers, Saleem said the Covid-19 pandemic had reversed decades of progress in developing countries and had limited progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“For an inclusive and resilient recovery from the pandemic, principles and commitments made at the World Summit for social development remain valid and are central to addressing emerging global challenges,” she said.

Hailing the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action 1994, the diplomat expressed concern that social development progress had been slow or even reversed.  More than 400 million jobs have been lost and millions more are still living in poverty, she noted.

The international community, she said, must redouble efforts with firm political will, and mobilise resources required by developing countries for social protection programmes.

Further, Saleem also urged larger concessional finances from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral donors.

The intersection of poverty, food security and climate change require a sustainable livelihood approach through the creation of employment opportunities and the strengthening of climate adaptation in countries most affected by climate change, she said and called for stepped-up assistance to the crises-hit nations.

