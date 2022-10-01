NATIONAL

PM: China’s rise to global power is a source of stability

By Staff Report
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The rise of China as the second largest economy after the United States and its formidable diplomatic clout was a source of stability in a rapidly changing world, Shehbaz Sharif has said.

On that nation’s National Day, marked on October 1 to commemorate the formal proclamation of the establishment of modern China in 1949, the prime minister extended the heartiest greetings to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the people of the neighbouring country.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said China offered a promise of hope to the developing world otherwise beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

“The Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation is the governing principle in the formation of a community of common destiny,” he said.

Personally, the prime minister said, he was deeply touched by Beijing’s adherence to remarkable work ethic and discipline. “This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he noted.

Sharif further urged the nation of Pakistan that at this stage in her national life, “work, work and work alone” could lift them out of crises.

