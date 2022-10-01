PM: China’s rise to global power is a source of stability

ISLAMABAD: The rise of China as the second largest economy after the United States and its formidable diplomatic clout was a source of stability in a rapidly changing world, Shehbaz Sharif has said.

On that nation’s National Day, marked on October 1 to commemorate the formal proclamation of the establishment of modern China in 1949, the prime minister extended the heartiest greetings to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and the people of the neighbouring country.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said China offered a promise of hope to the developing world otherwise beset by multiple crises relating to climate, finance, food and energy.

“The Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation is the governing principle in the formation of a community of common destiny,” he said.

Personally, the prime minister said, he was deeply touched by Beijing’s adherence to remarkable work ethic and discipline. “This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he noted.

Sharif further urged the nation of Pakistan that at this stage in her national life, “work, work and work alone” could lift them out of crises.