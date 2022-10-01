International biker crushed to death

BUREWALA: International biker Baba Mudassar was crushed to death on his way back from a funeral here the other day.

According to details, international biker Baba Mudassar, a resident of Burewala, was on the way back home on his heavy bike after attending funeral of his fellow biker Mustafa Jamal, who had died in a traffic accident in Mian Channu.

The biker sustained serious injuries after his bike collided with a rickshaw after hitting a donkey-cart near Command Road 84 Adda. Passersby rushed the injured biker to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. Baba Mudassar also participated in the Pak-Iran friendship bike rally along with his team a few months ago.