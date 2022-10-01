NATIONAL

International biker crushed to death

By Staff Report

BUREWALA: International biker Baba Mudassar was crushed to death on his way back from a funeral here the other day.

According to details, international biker Baba Mudassar, a resident of Burewala, was on the way back home on his heavy bike after attending funeral of his fellow biker Mustafa Jamal, who had died in a traffic accident in Mian Channu.

The biker sustained serious injuries after his bike collided with a rickshaw after hitting a donkey-cart near Command Road 84 Adda. Passersby rushed the injured biker to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala in critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital. Baba Mudassar also participated in the Pak-Iran friendship bike rally along with his team a few months ago.

Previous articleIndian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone
Next articleChinese mark National Day with blooming patriotism, pride and confidence ahead of key Party congress
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CM Elahi felicitates Chinese leadership, people on National Day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday felicitated the Chinese leadership and their people on the National Day of the People's Republic of...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI devises comprehensive strategy for long march to rid country of plunderers

-- Imran Khan vows time ripe to launch final movement against corrupt, criminal groups ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday held important consultative huddle to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Absence from hearing: Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan over his continued absence from court in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ambassador Moin for proactive climate action to mitigate effects of climate change

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Moinul Haque, Saturday reiterated the need for proactive climate action and international solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farmers protest calls off dialogue with Govt after ‘threats hurled by interior minister’

ISLAMABAD: Following threats by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the leadership of Kissan Ittehad has decided to call off dialogue with the federal government and...
Read more
NATIONAL

68,900 more affected families provided ration bags: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass-Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday said that relief and rehabilitation activities under the aegis of Sindh...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Absence from hearing: Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan over his continued absence from court in...

Chinese mark National Day with blooming patriotism, pride and confidence ahead of key Party congress

International biker crushed to death

Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.