Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred seventeen (17) Kashmiris in the last month of September.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred ten (10) Kashmiris were killed in fake encounters.

During the month, seven youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the territory. At least 140 civilians including religious leaders, youth and social and political activists were arrested and most of them were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The troops also destroyed four residential houses during 162 cordon and search operations in the month.

So-called security heightened in IIOJK ahead of Amit Shah’s visit In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the territory in the name of security measures ahead of Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit, to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amit Shah is visiting IIOJK for two days from Tuesday (October 04). During the visit, he is scheduled to address a rally in Rajouri town and chair a meeting in Srinagar.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel has been made in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region, causing immense inconvenience to the local people. The venue for the rally in Rajouri town has been sealed from all the sides and there is no movement except for those who are making arrangements for rally.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police conducted a cordon and search operation in area around the rally venue.