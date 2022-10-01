World

Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred seventeen (17) Kashmiris in the last month of September.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred ten (10) Kashmiris were killed in fake encounters.

During the month, seven youth were critically injured due to use of brute force by Indian police and paramilitary personnel in the territory. At least 140 civilians including religious leaders, youth and social and political activists were arrested and most of them were booked under black laws, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The troops also destroyed four residential houses during 162 cordon and search operations in the month.

So-called security heightened in IIOJK ahead of Amit Shah’s visit In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the territory in the name of security measures ahead of Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit, to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Amit Shah is visiting IIOJK for two days from Tuesday (October 04). During the visit, he is scheduled to address a rally in Rajouri town and chair a meeting in Srinagar.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces’ personnel has been made in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region, causing immense inconvenience to the local people. The venue for the rally in Rajouri town has been sealed from all the sides and there is no movement except for those who are making arrangements for rally.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police conducted a cordon and search operation in area around the rally venue.

 

Previous articleAmbassador Moin for proactive climate action to mitigate effects of climate change
Next articleInternational biker crushed to death
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded: UN

The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release...
Read more
World

Afghan women protest Hazara ‘genocide’ after Kabul bombing

KABUL: Dozens of women from Afghanistan's minority Hazara community protested in the capital Saturday after a suicide bombing a day earlier killed 20 people...
Read more
World

Chinese mark National Day with blooming patriotism, pride and confidence ahead of key Party congress

BEIJING: Chinese are celebrating the 73rd birthday of the People's Republic of China on Saturday, which is also the first day of the week-long...
Read more
World

‘Worry and fear’: Incessant Israeli drones heighten Gaza anxiety

GAZA CITY: Gaza teenager Bissam says she has trouble sleeping and concentrating as the buzzing sound of Israeli military drones above the crowded Palestinian...
Read more
World

No Terminator: Musk teases ‘useful’ humanoid robot

SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk showed off the latest version of a humanoid robot that the world's richest man said could one day eliminate poverty. An...
Read more
World

FM Bhutto comments attest to Pak-China mutual trust, friendship: Mao Ning

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Friday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on China's assistance to Pakistan for flood relief efforts attested...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Absence from hearing: Court issues arrest warrants for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate Islamabad on Saturday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s Chairman Imran Khan over his continued absence from court in...

Chinese mark National Day with blooming patriotism, pride and confidence ahead of key Party congress

International biker crushed to death

Indian troops martyr 17 Kashmiris in September alone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.