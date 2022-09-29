NATIONAL

PM orders urgent action to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers in winter

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to chalk out an urgent action plan in view of uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during the upcoming winter season.

The prime minister issued the instructions while chairing an emergency meeting to address the challenge regarding provision of gas to domestic and commercial consumers.

PM Sharif warned that any negligence and maladministration in provision of gas supplies would not be tolerated.

He emphasized ensuring gas supply to domestic consumers particularly in hours of cooking.

The prime minister pointed out that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ignored getting benefit of purchasing gas from international market at cheaper rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He regretted that the entire population especially the common man was suffering the consequences of the ill-planning of the previous government.

Sharif said his government believed in practical steps rather than boasting false statistics and making tall claims.

The meeting was chaired by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, State Minister for Petroleum Mussadik Malik, Adviser Ahad Cheema and senior officials.

Previous articleThree million children may miss a semester in flood-hit cities
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Three million children may miss a semester in flood-hit cities

ISLAMABAD: Almost 3 million children in Pakistan may miss at least one semester because of flood damage to schools, officials said on Thursday, following...
Read more
NATIONAL

India pursuing Israeli model to turn Jammu & Kashmir from Muslim-majority to Hindu-majority region: Speakers

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar hosted by Community Human Rights and Advocacy Center Thursday said that the India’s RSS influenced regime led by Modi...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reiterates commitment to green marine environment through eco-friendly technologies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to the preservation of its green marine environment and greener shipping through the advancement of eco-friendly technologies, Minister for Maritime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan has accused Armenia of committing large-scale provocations at their state border and planting landmines in the liberated territories. Speaking at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended for another four days the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC summons PEMRA boss over broadcast of Sharif, Dar speeches

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for allowing media coverage...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Covid bowls Naseem Shah out of England series

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah Naseem Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The PCB announced that their in-house medical panel was monitoring him,...

Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan’s envoy to Pakistan

Fast bowler Naseem Shah tests positive for Covid-19

Detention of man suspected of killing Canadian wife extended

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.