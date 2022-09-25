Austere PM doesn’t spend official funds on his US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set an example

of austerity as he did not spend a single penny from national exchequer on

his visit to the United States to address the UN General Assembly in New

York, it emerged on Sunday.

The prime minister not only bore all the expenditure of his visit but he

also paid from his pocket for the expenditure of the ministers of his

delegation who went with him to the US.

During his tenures as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif had never

availed any perks including salary.

Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister had also paid all the expenditures from his

pocket for the official visits for ten years.