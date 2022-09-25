Austere PM doesn’t spend official funds on his US visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set an example
of austerity as he did not spend a single penny from national exchequer on
his visit to the United States to address the UN General Assembly in New
York, it emerged on Sunday.
The prime minister not only bore all the expenditure of his visit but he
also paid from his pocket for the expenditure of the ministers of his
delegation who went with him to the US.
وزیراعظم شہبازشریف اور انکی ٹیم کا احسن اقدام,سرکاری خزانے میں بچت کی نئی مثال قائم pic.twitter.com/7y9Ezuk1B5
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) September 25, 2022
During his tenures as Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif had never
availed any perks including salary.
Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister had also paid all the expenditures from his
pocket for the official visits for ten years.