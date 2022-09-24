NATIONAL

Miftah, Dar together can’t fix economy: Sh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even with collective efforts, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Ishaq Dar cannot fix the country’s economy.

In a statement issued here, Sheikh Rashid while talking about a likely long march by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said that drones and bullets cannot stop public from marching towards the federal capital.

Criticizing government for hike in prices of petroleum products, the former minister said that crude prices are in decline in international market but the incumbent government, instead of providing relief to masses, is increasing the price of the commodity.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi police registered a case against unidentified persons for making threatening calls to former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed on Friday.

According to details, the former federal minister filed an application with the Waris Khan police station against unidentified persons as he received threatening calls.

In the application, Sheikh Rasheed said he had been receiving threats of kidnapping and murder for many days on his mobile phone.

The AML chief added he had informed the authorities concerned by sending the callers’ mobile numbers. However, he did not name any person or department in the application.

Upon the complaint, the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 25-D of The Telegraph Act, 1885 (penalty for causing annoyance) also included charges of hurling life threats.

 

 

Previous articleSuffering of people continues as respiratory diseases breakout
Staff Report

