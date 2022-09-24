GB hires experts to promote STEAM education in schools

GILGIT: The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has hired 100 technology experts to teach Computer Science, STEAM learning and entrepreneurship in over 200 middle and high schools across the mountainous region, the region’s chief secretary said.

STEAM is an educational approach that incorporates the arts into the more-familiar STEM model — which includes science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEAM programmes can include any of the visual or performing arts, such as dance, design, painting, photography and writing.

The “revolutionary” project aimed at familiarising the students with the latest trends in the fields of computer sciences and advancing STEAM education in schools, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the chief secretary, said.

The region will also inaugurate a first-of-its-kind maker space. “We can proudly say that such facilities are not available in even the best private schools in GB,” Wani said.

“The government has begun the STEAM revolution,” he declared, expressing hope the rest of the country “joins in on the movement”.

Before GB, Wani had in February, when he was an additional secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education, inked an agreement with Malala Fund to advance STEAM education in girls’ high schools.

“The partnership aims for Malala Fund to commit to a five years’ support to the ministry that would entail technical assistance, communication support as well as school level technical assistance to develop a STEAM policy and a framework which will allow the private sector and international collaborations at the school level,” a statement issued by the ministry at the time said.