Palestinian medical team in D I Khan to serve flood victims: DHO

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 05: Pakistani flood victims are seen in relief camps which were set up for them following their evacuation from flooded areas in Hyderabad southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 05, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. (Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

D.I.KHAN: A 27-member medical team comprising specialist doctors and paramedics is in Dera Ismail Khan on a seven-day visit to provide medical services to the flood-affected people in the district, District Health Officer (DHO) Mehmood Jan said here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, the DHO said the Palestinian team held free medical camps in Daraban, Kulachi and Paroa with the cooperation of district health office.
He said the Palestinian team providing free medical check-up and treatment facilities to the people affected by the worst flood of the country’s history.
Besides this, the district health office has set up 13 free medical camps in different flood affected areas with the cooperation of UNICEF, the DHO said.
He said the flood victims were being provided with free medical check-up and medicines.
Moreover, he said, Aga Khan Hospital Karachi had doubled the number of medical camps, which it provide the D I Khan district on monthly basis. He said Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi used to give 25 medical camps to Dera Ismail Khan, which has been increased to 50 medical camps due to flash floods in the district.
The DHO said that the diarrhea was spread in various flood-affected areas which was controlled successfully. However, now the people were facing skin related issues while 5 to 10 percent people have gone into depression, he added.
“The unavailability of the safe drinking water was the major reason behind all the diseases in these areas,” the DHO said and added that Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Public Health Department had been informed and requested to make arrangements for provision of safe drinking water in flood-affected areas.
He said the district health office has provided chlorine tablets to the people, adding, each tablet could to make the seven litter water safe for drinking.
He feared that if the provision of safe drinking water in flood affected areas was not ensured the people could face major health issues.

Staff Report

