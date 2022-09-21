ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged five to 11 in order to inoculate a maximum number of individuals to control the spread of the disease, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

In the first phase of the campaign, children will be vaccinated in the selected districts of Sindh and Punjab along with Islamabad, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony here, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said vaccinators would be going door to door in communities to vaccinate a maximum number of children in the country.

Patel said that children will be vaccinated after approval from their parents.