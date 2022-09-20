Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,571,936 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,607 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, the statistics showed.

On Monday, 8,030 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.52 percent. There are 73 patients who are in critical condition in the country.