NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

By Staff Report
Traffic at Karachi Pass in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Pakistan's central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate for a seventh straight meeting even as an economic recovery from the pandemic is fanning Asia's fastest inflation. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,571,936 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,607 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, the statistics showed.

On Monday, 8,030 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.52 percent. There are 73 patients who are in critical condition in the country.

Previous articleApple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan
Next articleNo immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not facing any acute shortage of its basic staple food wheat, an official statement said. Officials at a meeting convened by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it will raise the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in...
Read more
NATIONAL

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

ISLAMABAD: The government said there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.