PM to land in US tonight to attend UNGA session; interact with world leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to arrive in the United States of America tonight mainly to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, besides interacting with the world leaders.

The prime minister, who is currently in London to attend the final rites of Queen Elizabeth-II, will land in New York where he will hold bilateral meetings with the global leaders.

On September 20, the prime minister will attend a reception to be hosted by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. On the same day, he will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian chancellor and Spanish president.

A meeting with President of European Union Council Charles Michel and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the president of Senegal and African Union is also on the agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

On September 21, he will meet Managing Director of International Monetay Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President of World Bank David Malpass, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister will also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by the US President Joe Biden.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honor of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Meetings with Microsoft founder Bill Gates and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chinese President Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are also part of the prime minister’s engagements.

He will also meet Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel and Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the same day.

On September 23, the prime minister will address the UNGA session, besides attending Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and interacting with prominent American media outlets.