KP govt approves Land Use Plan to control unplanned expansion of cities: Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Local Government, Faisal Amin Khan on Sunday said that Land Use Plan by the KP government to control unplanned expansion of cities was a major step towards protection of environment and agriculture lands.

Talking to APP, he said that the plan would be helpful in creating model villages with better services to reduce population influx in cities and improve public services. He said that preparation of District Land Use Plans for five districts of Peshawar and Mardan divisions had been completed.

The minister said that the Land Use Plan was aimed to conserve the prime agriculture land of the province from non-agriculture uses, encroachments to ensure local food security and sustainable development. The provincial Land Use Plan is envisaged as a policy document for an integrated, coordinated and systematic planning and even spread of development activities, employments to the rural and sub-urban population close to home and reduce pressure on mega cities, he told.

He said that the purpose of the project was to prepare the district Land Use Plan for every district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking about the objectives of Land Use Plan, the minister said that it would provide broad guidelines to the nation building departments, agencies for undertaking multi-sector, multi-year integrated and coherent development program for each district of the province, besides initiating a process for evidence based land use planning in the province. The plan will establish a control mechanism for land use development and change at district level, he expressed.