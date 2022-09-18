CPEC focus of Sharif-Xi meeting

ISLAMABAD: China’s President Xi Jinping has called for the smooth construction and operation of major projects associated with the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Xi made these comments during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the historic city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which hosted the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

China and Pakistan are two permanent members of the regional group that accounts for more than 40 percent of the world’s population.

The two countries must also fully utilise the role of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the CPEC, Xi told Sharif.

“China hopes that Pakistan will provide solid protection for the security of Chinese citizens and institutions in Pakistan as well as the lawful rights and interests of Chinese businesses,” he said.

The CPEC is estimated to be over $50 billion bilateral investment cooperation arrangement between Islamabad and Beijing since 2014.

China has already invested approximately $28 billion in various energy and infrastructure projects in the country, allowing the world’s second-largest economy to reach the warm waters of the Arabian Sea via Gwadar port in Balochistan.

The JCC is the CPEC’s top decision-making body, and it meets on an annual basis.

It is co-chaired by the minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives of Pakistan and the vice chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission.

While the two countries refer to each other as “iron brothers,” Xi stated that China and Pakistan “need to continue to firmly support each other, and build stronger synergy between their development strategies.”

With improved security and stability in Kabul, China and Pakistan appear to have reached an agreement to extend the CPEC into Afghanistan.

The Chinese president said it is important for China and Pakistan to “expand cooperation in such areas as industry, agriculture, science, technology and social welfare to create new impetus for the CPEC’s development.”

‘Pakistan committed to CPEC’

Sharif reaffirmed his government’s commitment to “high-quality development” of CPEC, according to a statement issued by his office.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent and unwavering support to China on all issues of its core interest including Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong,” it said.

Sharif thanked Xi and the Chinese government for the “generous and timely” support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan as over 33 million people are affected by the devastating flood and more than 1,500 people have lost their lives.

He also thanked the Chinese government for the support extended to Islamabad for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Financial Action Task Force, national development, Covid-19 pandemic and other areas.

The prime minister also “highlighted serious human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and thanked China for its principled stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” according to the statement.