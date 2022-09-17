Mature Hales ‘looking forward’ to England opportunity at T20 World Cup

KARACHI: Batsman Alex Hales said he has matured during his three-year absence from England’s squad, adding that he is “really looking forward” to aiding his country in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Hales, 33, was called up to the T20 World Cup squad this month as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow.

In 2019, Hales was withdrawn from the preliminary squad for the 50-overs World Cup after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.