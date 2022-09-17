Sports

Mature Hales ‘looking forward’ to England opportunity at T20 World Cup

By Reuters
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 16: Alex Hales of England prepares to bat during a England Nets Session at the National Stadium on September 16, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

KARACHI: Batsman Alex Hales said he has matured during his three-year absence from England’s squad, adding that he is “really looking forward” to aiding his country in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Hales, 33, was called up to the T20 World Cup squad this month as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow.

In 2019, Hales was withdrawn from the preliminary squad for the 50-overs World Cup after the Guardian newspaper reported he was serving a three-week ban for recreational drug use.

“I think I have changed. I’ve definitely matured. I’m comfortably into my 30s now and turning into a veteran,” Hales told reporters ahead of England’s T20 series in Pakistan.

“At the end of the day, it was my fault, wasn’t it? […] You have to look yourself in the mirror and try to improve as a person and learn from your mistakes.”

Hales, who has played in the T20 Big Bash League in Australia, said he was hoping to put his experience to good use during the T20 World Cup.

“I did think that the chance would not come again. It was disappointing not to be in the team for three years,” Hales added.

“I felt like I’d been playing the best cricket of my career over those three years as well, so to get this chance again is something I’m really proud of and something I’m really looking forward to, especially the World Cup in Australia, somewhere I’ve got a lot of experience.

“I feel like I can help push this team forward.”

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22 in Perth.

Previous articleIndia welcomes back cheetahs, 70 years after local extinction
Next articlePakistan lauds global funding plan for schools in poor nations
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Boucher named Mumbai Indians head coach, Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians said that Mark Boucher will become their head coach from the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Punjab...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo scores first goal this season as Man Utd stroll in Europa League

London: Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0...
Read more
Sports

Herschelle Gibbs suggests how Babar Azam can improve his strike rate

Strike rate of Pakistan's opening duo, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, has been under radar for quite some time now Pakistan captain Babar Azam is...
Read more
Sports

Wasim Akram shocked by Afridi’s statement on Shaheen’s rehab

Shahid Afridi said that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is paying for his own rehabilitation in England and is staying in the country on his...
Read more
Sports

Injury concerns as Sri Lanka name T20 World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have named Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, but their participation...
Read more
Sports

Spurs stars aren’t ‘undroppable’, warns Conte

Antonio Conte has warned his Tottenham stars that no one is undroppable in the aftermath of their sloppy Champions League defeat at Sporting Lisbon. Conte's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Making army chief appointment controversial will ’embolden’ India: Asif

-- Minister reveals Putin offered to provide wheat to tackle food shortage amid floods ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned former prime minister Imran...

Indictment of PM, son in money laundering case deferred

Children, women prone to diseases in stagnant flood water

Pakistan sees surge in dengue cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.