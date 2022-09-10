NATIONAL

Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 1pc

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A man waits to get himself inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity rate dropped below 1 percent as the country lodged 156 fresh cases of the pathogen during the past 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Saturday.

According to the statistics issued by the institute, a total of 17,200 tests were conducted, of which 156 samples came back positive.

Meanwhile, one more patient succumbed to the deadly virus in the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.91 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.03 percent.

In the statement, the NIH stated that almost 98 coronavirus patients were being treated in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 30,601.

Epaper_22-09-10 LHR

