NATIONAL

Air Chief, Amb Nong Rong discuss cooperation, training domains between PAF, PLAAF

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Nong Rong, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at the latter’s office and discussed several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments.

Chief of the Air Staff shared broad contours of PAF’s modernization drive to achieve operational capability in the contemporary warfare in air, space and cyber space domains as per the PAF’s operational construct.

The Air Chief also highlighted that both the countries enjoy unprecedented strategic partnership and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military to military cooperation and training domains between PAF and PLAAF.

CAS further said, “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, defence relationship and time-tested friendship with China which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability”.

The visiting dignitary praised the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace.

Both leaders vowed to further consolidate cooperation in various fields including emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in military industry. The honourable Ambassador also offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Previous articleFriends in need
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM, UNSG make joint call for ‘massive global support’ for flood disaster

UN chief says Pakistan's contribution to climate change minimal but among most affected Shehbaz thanks Guterres for his ‘extremely kind and generous gesture’...
Read more
NATIONAL

FFC Wins the Prestigious ‘Company of the Year Award’

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has been conferred ‘Company of the Year Award’ by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in recognition...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM stresses ‘climate justice’ for Pakistan amid flood calamity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, stressing the spirit of 'climate justice', said Pakistan merited support from the world, especially the industrialized countries,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz for continued international assistance for flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and...
Read more
NATIONAL

US, Pakistan military leaders discuss defence, security cooperation

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin had a telephonic conversation with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue tally rises to 1,912 as 99 more cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab reported 99 new cases of dengue virus on Friday, taking the total number of reported cases to 1,912 in the current...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Missing persons

There has been a flurry of activity over the missing persons issue, and though there have been assurances aplenty from various governmental figures, it...

Natural disasters or human errors?

Issues of investors

Woes of farmers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.