NATIONAL

PAC directs FIA to set up special counters at airports for convenience of overseas Pakistanis

By Staff Report

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed Director General (DG)Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to set up special counters at all airports for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

The PAC meeting was held in Parliament House under the chairmanship Noor Alam Khan. Officials of the relevant government institutions along with the members of the committee participated in the meeting.

PAC instructed DG FIA to set up special counters at all airports to facilitate overseas Pakistanis as PAC will also inspect them to ensure their proper functioning in letter and spirit.

Noor Alam Khan said that the real VIPs for us are ordinary Pakistanis living abroad, they should not face any problem when they come home.

To a query of Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan, FIA officials said that cases regarding fake degrees in PIA have been registered and it has been decided to conduct further inquiries into these cases.

The PAC was told that action would be ensure against the people who were recruited on fake degrees and those who became their facilitators. The authorities in universities certifying fake degrees would be also investigated and Higher Education Commission would be approached. Chairman PAC directed the FIA to take action against those who were sent abroad on fake documents.

PAC was told by Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities that at present 15 thousand employees of ASF were performing their services across the country. To the satisfaction of the audit authorities, the audit objection related to ASF was disposed of.

Previous articleQatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Punjab governor, British high commissioner discuss trade

LAHORE: Christian Turner, British high commissioner in Pakistan, called on Baligh ur-Rehman, the governor of Punjab, at his palatial official residence in Lahore on...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Start my life from zero’: poor face heavy cost of floods

CHARSADDA: When the swollen Swat River shifted course in late August and roared into Naeem Ullah's village in the northwest, it swept away his...
Read more
KARACHI

ECP says fully prepared to hold Karachi by-polls

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully prepared to hold by-elections in three constituencies...
Read more
NATIONAL

Women stranded in floods take risky trips to give birth

SEHWAN: Rubina Mallah took a perilous, three-hour boat journey across flood waters to get to the nearest hospital in time to give birth to...
Read more
NATIONAL

State land worth Rs419mn retrieved

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by the concerned administration on the orders of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman to redress public...
Read more
NATIONAL

Is dengue the next threat in flood-hit Pakistan?

KARACHI: As devastating floods rip through Pakistan impacting more than 33 million people, another major threat lies round the corner. Public health experts are...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

ECP says fully prepared to hold Karachi by-polls

KARACHI: Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully prepared to hold by-elections in three constituencies...

Women stranded in floods take risky trips to give birth

Anderson and Broad targeting Ashes, says Stokes

State land worth Rs419mn retrieved

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.