PA resolution condemns torture on Haleem Adil Sh in Sindh

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution, condemning “physical and mental torture” on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, demanding both the federal and Sindh governments withdraw all forged cases against him.

The Punjab Assembly also adopted a resolution against the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on Bol TV channel. The resolution was moved by PTI MPA Ahmed Khan Bhachar, saying that the Punjab Assembly condemned cruelty on Haleem, adding that the torture is being done on the whim of the “imported government”.

“The night of the cruelty is just going to end and everyone will see the dawn of real independence under the leadership of former prime minister Imran Khan,” it added.

The house also expressed solidarity with Haleem, demanding the federal and Sindh governments eliminate the political cases registered against the PTI leader merely to suppress his voice.

As the resolution was being read, the PML-N lawmakers continued creating ruckus to halt the procedure but all in vain.

After the assembly’s agenda items were completed, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan adjourned the house till 3pm on September 12.