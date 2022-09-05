US Congressmen visit flood-hit Dadu to assess devastation

ISLAMABAD/ DADU: A five-member delegation from United States headed by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on Sunday visited flood hit areas in Dadu district of Sindh province to assess the damages caused by floods.

The US delegation which also included Ambassador Donald Blome reviewed the flood situation on the ground and during an aerial view of the area. The delegation was briefed on the rescue operations in the area and losses from the floods by Major General Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Hasnat Ahmed, and Dadu Deputy Commissioner Syed Murtaza Ali Shah.

The delegation praised the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the armed forces. The US congresswoman also met flood victims and distributed gifts to them. Sindh remained the most-affected in the recent floods and according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

Earlier, US Congress members arrived on a brief visit to flood-ravaged Pakistan as the government declared a national emergency and looking for urgent aid from the international community, especially friendly countries. The visiting politicians are expected to meet senior Pakistani officials. Earlier, Sheila Jackson before leaving for Islamabad wrote to US President Joe Biden, requesting provision of assistance for relief work in Pakistan.

In a social media post, US senator Tom Suozzi urged the masses to keep Pakistani people in prayers and stay tuned, saying he will report back over the next few days.

He mentioned that many of Pakistani-Americans apprised him about the devastation that has affected their friends and family. Citing a huge number of victims, he said so many more people are suffering.

Earlier, Washington pledged an additional $30 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance.